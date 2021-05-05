Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the period. Colony Credit Real Estate comprises 1.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

