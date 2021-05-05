Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 26,035 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.26. 75,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

