Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.45

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.45 and traded as high as C$39.36. Saputo shares last traded at C$39.26, with a volume of 117,611 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.47.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.