Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $70.84

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.84, but opened at $73.50. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 10,523 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

