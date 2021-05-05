Savix Hits Market Cap of $996,508.57 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Savix has a total market cap of $996,508.57 and $237,440.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $14.70 or 0.00025697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00818141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.46 or 0.09378834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

