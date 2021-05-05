SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $296.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.23.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.