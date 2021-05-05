Scala Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $21.94 million and $113,543.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00266847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.01152364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00740305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.99 or 0.99794302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,827,419,079 coins and its circulating supply is 10,027,419,079 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

