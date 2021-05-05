Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

SLB opened at $28.39 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

