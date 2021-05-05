Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.33 ($162.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €131.70 ($154.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.64. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

