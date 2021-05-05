Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Trimmed by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

