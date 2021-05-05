Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,767. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

