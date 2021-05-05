Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.41. 4,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

