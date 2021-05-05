Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

