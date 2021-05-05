Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,950.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

