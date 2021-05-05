Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. 2,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

