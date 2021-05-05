ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1,643.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084755 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00262701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00191294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,466,101 coins and its circulating supply is 34,782,490 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.