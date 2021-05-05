Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.

SEE traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,516. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

