Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Stepan’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stepan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $134.83 on Monday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

