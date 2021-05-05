Secure Pad (SEPA) Hits Market Cap of $5.81 Million

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Secure Pad has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $100,132.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for $27.68 or 0.00048237 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00262930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.78 or 0.01146279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00726325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.89 or 0.99409315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,865 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

