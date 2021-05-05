Security Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Security Asset Management bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.15. 219,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

