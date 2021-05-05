Security Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Security Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $117.95. 54,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,289. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

