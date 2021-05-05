Security Asset Management Has $5.18 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Security Asset Management cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.38. 8,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,911. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.