Security Asset Management Purchases 363 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Security Asset Management grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $869,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Teladoc Health by 404.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2,870.9% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 129,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 125,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.60. 49,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.