Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,255.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,201.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,307.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

