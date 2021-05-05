Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 474,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

