Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,015. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $411,363. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

