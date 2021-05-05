Semux Market Capitalization Tops $548,544.03 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $548,544.03 and $8.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011481 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003426 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

