Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.56

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.56 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 110.30 ($1.44). Senior shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 399,130 shares trading hands.

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The stock has a market cap of £436.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.56.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

