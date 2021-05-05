Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 401.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.30. The stock had a trading volume of 347,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.