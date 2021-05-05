Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,852. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70.

