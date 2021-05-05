Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

