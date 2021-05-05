ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $485.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,288. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

