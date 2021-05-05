Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $25.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

SMED has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,537. The stock has a market cap of $260.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

