Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $561,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

