Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of SHLS opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

