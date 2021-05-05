Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,420.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,142.03. Shopify has a 1-year low of $662.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

