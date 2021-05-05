Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,137.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. Shopify has a one year low of $662.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,151.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 729.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

