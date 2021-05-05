Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. Shopify has a 12-month low of $662.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 729.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,142.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.