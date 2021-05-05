Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Drops By 18.6%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

ARGTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

