Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Drops By 18.3%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 184,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,855. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

