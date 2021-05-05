Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Grows By 24.1%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NWVCF remained flat at $$1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 105,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,876. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

