Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Expands By 300.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF remained flat at $$16.25 during trading on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

