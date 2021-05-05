Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Declines By 20.7%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.26.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

