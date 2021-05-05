Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Drops By 18.6%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 6,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

