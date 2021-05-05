Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Increases By 28.3%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 607,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,164. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
