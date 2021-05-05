Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Increases By 28.3%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 607,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,164. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.