Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Expands By 27.2%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 76,700 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ HUSN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Hudson Capital has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

