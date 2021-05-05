Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Increases By 26.6%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 32,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,810. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 146.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMBI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.