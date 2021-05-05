Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 14.7%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Koss stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Koss has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $127.45.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
