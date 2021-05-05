Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 14.7%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Koss has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 16,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,672 shares of company stock worth $3,392,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.