Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Rises By 30.7%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMST. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LMST opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

