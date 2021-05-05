Short Interest in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Decreases By 18.7%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 481,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,680. ModivCare has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MODV. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,813,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,203,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

