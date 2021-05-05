Short Interest in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Decreases By 18.7%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 481,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of ModivCare stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,680. ModivCare has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,813,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,203,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.